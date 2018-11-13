Man stabbed in west Delhi in alleged road rage case, cops say attacked due to old enmity

A 27-year-old meat supplier was critically injured after he was stabbed by a group of men in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar early Sunday. The businessman’s friend, who is an eyewitness to the crime, alleged that his friend was attacked for honking and asking for passage on the road.

The police, however, said the attack was a result of an old enmity. They said the injured man and the attackers knew each other.

“It is not a case of road rage. The two groups had clashed in 2013 as well. We have registered a case of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt under the IPC. No arrest has been made so far,” Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said.

The injured man, Jasdeep Grover alias Ricky, suffered multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and back. He was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital from where he was shifted to Maharaja Agrasen hospital. His condition is critical, police said.

Grover’s friend and eyewitness Chanpreet Singh, who runs a meat shop in Hari Nagar, said Grover and their common friends Sukhdeep Singh and Jagmeet Singh had come to his shop around 11pm on Saturday night. Around 12.30am, the four left for their homes. Grover was in his Maruti Ciaz car while the other three were on their scooters.

According to Chanpreet, Grover drove towards DDA market near Jail Road as he had to collect money from a customer. “We were following his car on our scooter. As Grover reached the gurdwara, he sought passage from the driver of an i20 that was ahead of his car. He pressed his car’s horn three to four times but the i20 driver did not give him way,” Chanpreet said.

Chanpreet said Grover overtook the i20 and rolled down his car window to confront the driver. An argument broke out between them after which the occupants of the i20 allegedly waylaid Grover’s car and began assaulting him. Chanpreet alleged that four to five men arrived in a white car and joined their friends in attacking Grover.

“By the time we reached to help Grover, one of the attackers had pulled out a knife and had stabbed him several times. I knew two of the attackers and have given their names to the police,” Chanpreet said.

The FIR was registered on Chanpreet’s complaint, police said.

