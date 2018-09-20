Man wanted in three murder cases arrested by Delhi Police from Dwarka

The Delhi Police crime branch on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a 26-year-old man, who was wanted in three cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Police said Vicky Yadav had shot dead a passerby during an exchange of gunfire between his gang members and their rival group in southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan last year. Yadav had also threatened and fired at the house of an eyewitness in the murder in February this year. Police said he was also evading arrest in a case of attempt to murder wherein he had shot and injured a man during a road rage.

DCP(crime) Rajesh Deo said Yadav was arrested last week from Dwarka Sector-23 after his team received information that he would come there to meet his friends. “Yadav had tried to fire at the police personnel when they tried to apprehend him.

However, two constables overpowered him and snatched his country made pistol before he could fire,” said DCP Deo.

