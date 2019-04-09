Man who tried to extort Rs 2.5 crore from ex-employer in Delhi held

A man who allegedly tried to extort Rs 2.5 crore from his former north Delhi-based employer on Thursday was arrested from Jharkhand on Sunday, police said. The suspect’s brother-in-law too was arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Vijayanta Arya identified the two men as 30-year-old Aman Kumar Jha and 20-year-old Aman Tiwari.

According to police, Jha used to work at a printing press in north Delhi’s Lawrence Road.

Police said Jha allegedly procured a SIM card and also roped in his brother-in-law into the scheme. On Thursday, Jha allegedly called the businessman at around 1pm and demanded him to pay up Rs 50 lakh or face dire consequences. The victim first dismissed the threat.

But then Jha identified the man by his name and countered his questions with a threat to increase the extortion amount by five times.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 06:22 IST