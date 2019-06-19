Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of doublespeak on power tariff

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest in the national Capital on Tuesday over increased electricity bills, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accused the saffron party of “doublespeak”.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said that the BJP often attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on “baseless grounds” as the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh itself recently proposed a hike of 25% in power tariffs. “The hike will act as a big blow to the people of Uttar Pradesh, who already pay higher electricity charges compared to Delhi. The BJP needs to shed its double standards and ensure accessible supply of power to people at cheaper rates in states under its control,” the national Capital’s deputy chief minister said.

The BJP has been attacking the AAP government over the hike on fixed charges in power tariff, claiming a total of ₹7,000 crore has been collected from consumers. Sisodia said the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd has written to the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking a 25% hike in tariff. “In Delhi, 200 units of electricity cost ₹200, at ₹1 per unit. In UP, up to 150 units, the rate is ₹4.90 per unit and from 150 to 300 units, it is as high as ₹5.40 a unit,” he said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 04:35 IST