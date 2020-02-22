e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Manish Sisodia attends happiness class in West Vinod Nagar

Manish Sisodia attends happiness class in West Vinod Nagar

delhi Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi deputy minister and education minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school and attended a happiness class on Saturday. After interacting with students at the government school in West Vinod Nagar, Sisodia said, “Happiness classes bring about a positive change in children, and it’s good to note the psychological and emotional development of the students through the curriculum. We started happiness classes some 1.5 years ago. We have been conducting meditation classes, teaching emotional stories with a good message and trying to work on the emotional development of the children.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi introduced the ‘happiness curriculum’ in its schools from July, 2018. Under the curriculum, nursery and kindergarten students are taught twice a week while students from classes 1 to 8 spend one period a day to engage in meditation, storytelling, and activity sessions. The curriculum includes storytelling and activities, followed by question-answer sessions.

Elaborating on the curriculum, Sisidia said, “After introducing happiness classes, the children have become more reciprocative and aware of the efforts of their parents, have started to treat them with respect, and have been trying to develop healthy relationships with friends and neighbours, and growing emotionally strong.”

top news
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Shaheen stir shows dilemma between rights, duties: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
People gather near Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi to protest against CAA, NRC
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
Pray for an early release of Mufti, Abdullahs: Rajnath Singh
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President Trump
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News