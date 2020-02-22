Manish Sisodia attends happiness class in West Vinod Nagar

delhi

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:34 IST

Delhi deputy minister and education minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school and attended a happiness class on Saturday. After interacting with students at the government school in West Vinod Nagar, Sisodia said, “Happiness classes bring about a positive change in children, and it’s good to note the psychological and emotional development of the students through the curriculum. We started happiness classes some 1.5 years ago. We have been conducting meditation classes, teaching emotional stories with a good message and trying to work on the emotional development of the children.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi introduced the ‘happiness curriculum’ in its schools from July, 2018. Under the curriculum, nursery and kindergarten students are taught twice a week while students from classes 1 to 8 spend one period a day to engage in meditation, storytelling, and activity sessions. The curriculum includes storytelling and activities, followed by question-answer sessions.

Elaborating on the curriculum, Sisidia said, “After introducing happiness classes, the children have become more reciprocative and aware of the efforts of their parents, have started to treat them with respect, and have been trying to develop healthy relationships with friends and neighbours, and growing emotionally strong.”