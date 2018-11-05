Massive fire at garbage dump in Delhi’s Jangpura, no injuries

At least 20 shanties were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a garbage dump in New Delhi’s Jangpura area early on Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire that spread quickly from the dump to the nearby shanties, they added.

Officials said the fire control room received a call at 12.55am on Monday about a fire in the slum clusters near the Jangpura drain.

They added ten fire tenders and 30 firefighters reached there and doused the flames. The fire was brought under control by 1.30am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 10:42 IST