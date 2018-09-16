Massive fire in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar, two footwear factories gutted

A massive fire broke out in a footwear factory and quickly engulfed another in outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar on Sunday morning, completely destroying the facilities.

The fire brigade which was alerted at 5:30 am, rushed 30 fire engines to fight the blaze which continues to rage even five hours later.

‘No casualty has been reported. Combustible raw materials in the factory caused the fire to spread rapidly, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services).

The blaze was initially reported from the second floor of one of the factories. The two facilities are located in plot sizes of 1,100 and 600 square yards. The fire quickly spread to the other building.

The cause of the fire is not known.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 11:08 IST