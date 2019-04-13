Meenakshi Lekhi did not use MP funds, says Gopal Rai

Continuing its ‘pol khol’ campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a ‘report card’ on New Delhi MP Meenkashi Lekhi and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian had the second highest unspent MPLAD funds among all the seven MPs in the national Capital.

Lekhi countered that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was “misleading” people and instead demanded an account of funds spent by the 10 AAP MLAs under the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Delhi goes to polls on May 12 and AAP believes the BJP is its main rival for the seven seats in national Capital. All seven parliamentary seats are presently being held by the BJP.

“Lekhi has an unspent amount of Rs 3.05 crore out of the Rs 25-crore MPLAD fund she got for five years. While campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lekhi had launched a four-point agenda programme but failed to implement any of the promises. She promised about safety, in-situ rehabilitation of slums, clearing dark spots and providing employment to poor,” AAP Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said.

Lekhi countered the claims, saying the ₹3.05 crore figure quoted by the party was “false”. “I have spent ₹25 crore and in addition to that, I have also spent the balance of ₹7.66 crore of Ajay Maken. So, my total spending on developmental works as an MP is a total of Rs 32.66 crore. It is an allocation of 136%,” she said. Before Lekhi’s tenure, Congress’ Ajay Maken was the MP from the New Delhi seat.

The BJP MP sought to know the amount spent by the 10 MLAs of the assembly segments in New Delhi. “Among the 10 assembly seats that form the New Delhi seat is even Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s. All of them should tell how much of the ₹400-crore MLALAD fund they spent in four years,” Lekhi said.

AAP’s candidate from the New Delhi seat Brijesh Goyal said Lekhi never raised the sealing issue in Parliament, an allegation denied by the MP.

