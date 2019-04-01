Member of Gogi gang held, 2 pistols seized

Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man from Alipur in outer Delhi for his alleged involvement in 19 cases of murder, robbery, assault and possession of illegal arms.

Police said the man, who is an alleged member of criminal Jitender Gogi’s gang, was planning to eliminate members of a rival gang.

Identifying the arrested man as Deepak alias Monu, a resident of Alipur, police said he has multiple cases registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

Two pistols were recovered from him following his arrest, police said.

A motorcycle, which Deepak was riding, was also found to be stolen from Ranjeet Nagar, police said.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said that they received an input on Saturday that a member of the Jitender Gogi gang, who is involved in multiple cases, is scheduled to arrive in outer Delhi’s Alipur area.

“We laid a trap. On spotting the suspect, our team swung into action and arrested the man. On checking, we found he was carrying a loaded 9mm pistol and a countrymade pistol,” Sharma said.

On questioning, Deepak told police that he wanted to eliminate members of the Tillu gang to avenge the murder of his cousin, Arun Commando.

“Commando was also a member of Jitender Gogi gang. He was murdered last year,” the DCP maintained.

