Metro to start at 6am on Sunday

To help thousands of civil services aspirants reach examination centres across the city on the Sunday, the Delhi Metro will begin its services two hours earlier than usual on all its lines, the DMRC said on Friday.

“In view of civil services examinations on June 2, 2019, the Delhi Metro will begin services at 6 am on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions,” the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has scheduled the civil services preliminary examination on Sunday. Services on most Metro lines begin from 8 am on Sunday, looking at the considerably

low footfalls during the weekend.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 04:26 IST