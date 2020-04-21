Migrant labourer found dead in shelter, cops say natural death, body sent for autopsy

delhi

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:56 IST

A 50-year-old migrant worker died at a Delhi government-run temporary shelter home in Chabi Ganj, Mori Gate on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, it appears to be a natural death, but his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

DCP north Monika Bhardwaj said, “It looks like a natural death but we are waiting for the post mortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.”

The police said the man was unwell and had gone to Aruna Asaf Ali hospital on Saturday and was released after treatment. “He had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection. He died Monday night at the shelter,” the officer said.

Indu Prakash, member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel for monitoring of homeless shelters in Delhi, said, “His was found death in the morning. He was a migrant labourer and was shifted to the centre recently.”