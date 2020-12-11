e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Miscreants ‘smear black ink’ on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Delhi residence

Miscreants ‘smear black ink’ on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Delhi residence

Following this Delhi Police reached the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP, however, they found the wall clean. According to the police sources, the wall could have been cleaned before they arrived at the spot.

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)
         

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly smeared black ink on the walls of the New Delhi residence of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday, a video of which went viral.

Following this Delhi Police reached the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP, however, they found the wall clean.

According to the police sources, the wall could have been cleaned before they arrived at the spot.

The police have not received any complaint in this regard yet.

The alleged incident took place on a day the motorcade of BJP National President J P Nadda was attacked allegedly by the Trinamool Congress supporters outside Kolkata. The convoy was headed to Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

