‘Missing’ JNU student found, is in Lucknow with relatives

A 26-year-old PhD scholar who was reported missing from the city’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus four days ago has been found, police and university authorities said on Thursday.

A resident of Shipra Hostel, Pooja Kasna was in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. “We got a call a few minutes ago from the family. The family said she is in Lucknow,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Milind Dumbre said.

Dean of students Umesh Kadam said he had spoken to Kasna’s sister and she was with her relatives. “Her father and mother will be closing the FIR,” he said.

The parents had lodged a missing person’s complaint with the Vasant Kunj police station on March 13 after they failed to contact Kasna over the phone and found her hostel room locked.

Some hostellers had told the parents that the room had been locked since March 10, the last time they spoke to Kasna. After that night, her phone remained switched off, worrying her parents who rushed to Delhi failing to speak to her for two days, police had said.