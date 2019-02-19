Mother, daughter ‘sell’ same Delhi house to 5 different persons; cheat them of Rs 2.5 crore

A 65-year-old woman and her 43-year-old daughter were arrested for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 2.5 crore after selling their Greater Kailash Part-1 house to all five of them using forged documents, the police said Monday.

The two, identified as Molly Kapoor and her daughter Anuradha Kapoor, were nabbed from a hotel in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony (NFC) on Saturday.

The two had been declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in three cases of cheating that were registered against them between 2014 and 2015.

These complaints were lodged by three of the five persons who were allegedly duped by the duo. Two cases were registered at the Greater Kailash police station and another at Defence Colony police station.

The two woman had fled abroad and were living lavishly, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ghanshyam Bansal said Anuradha, who had completed her MBA from a university in London, was last arrested in 2015 by the Goa Police in connection with the murder of a casino agent there. “Anuradha was later released on bail in that case,” Bansal said.

The police said they have informed the Goa Police about her latest arrest and have sought more details about the murder case in which she was a co-accused. The two were produced before a Delhi court on Saturday that sent to Tihar Jail.

An investigator, on the condition of anonymity, said in 2014-15, the mother and daughter separately collected token money to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore from five persons after promising to sell them the Greater Kailash-1 house.

“The price of the property was fixed for Rs 2.8 crore. The duo collected between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore as token money from each buyer and sold the property to each of them on the basis of forged ‘agreement to sale’ documents. After collecting the money, they switched off their phones and fled,” the officer said.

According to the police, Molly and Anuradha were declared proclaimed offenders in two cases in 2016 and in a third case earlier this month. On Saturday, the anti-auto theft squad of south-east district received information that the two suspects had checked in to a hotel in NFC. The team reached the hotel and nabbed them, additional DCP Bansal said.

During questioning, the women revealed that they travelled to countries such as the UK, USA, Australia, Singapore and Sri Lanka, and lived lavishly with the money they had obtained by duping the five.

“Anuradha told us that after completing her BCom from Delhi University’s Hansraj College, she completed her MBA (Finance) from a university in London. On her return, she started working as a freelancer stock consultant. However, in order to earn quick money, she conspired with her mother to cheat people,” Bansal said.

