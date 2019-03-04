Najafgarh likely to get 100-bed hospital

Najafgarh is likely to get a new 100-bed fully air-conditioned government hospital by February next year. The foundation stone of the hospital, which will be built on the Rural Health Training Centre campus, was laid on Sunday by Pravesh Sahib Singh, member of parliament from West Delhi.

Besides other facilities, the hospital will have a delivery unit, an intensive care unit and an emergency ward. It will also have paediatrics wards and ICU for neonates and children.

“The hospital will be a great relief to the people living in the rural areas in and around Najafgarh. They will be able to avail quality healthcare in their area,” said Singh.

Currently, the nearest tertiary care government hospital Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital is more than 17 km away.

The hospital will be located in the Rural Health Training Centre that was set up as a health unit in 1937 and then graduated to a scientific and training centre. The centre provides training to medical interns, auxiliary nurse midwifery, along with community health nursing training.

The organisation also conducts field studies on nutrition, health education, communicable diseases, etc. So far, the centre provided health facilities in the area through three primary health centres and 16 sub-centres. The upcoming 1,725-bed Delhi government hospital in Dwarka will also be able to cater to people in the area being only 5km away.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 01:51 IST