Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Delhi News / Nankana Sahib incident proof of state of minorities in Pakistan; CAA opposers should introspect: Hardeep Singh Puri

Nankana Sahib incident proof of state of minorities in Pakistan; CAA opposers should introspect: Hardeep Singh Puri

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2020 14:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should introspect over their stance on the legislation after the incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on Friday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Puri said that Friday’s incident at one of the holiest Sikh shrines provides yet another proof of the state of minorities in Pakistan.

“This was a wanton act of vandalism, stone-pelting and desecration against one of the holiest Sikh shrines. Those who have taken a stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act clearly either do not realise what they are saying or this is deliberately misleading and treachery,” said Puri.

“If any proof were needed about the state of the minorities in Pakistan, this incident after Friday prayers yesterday provided that proof,” Puri said. “All these people (CAA opposers) should do some serious introspection.”

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, from her home in August last year.

Delhi News