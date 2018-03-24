NCW orders probe into police lathicharge at JNU protest march

The National Commission for Women has ordered a probe into alleged manhandling of JNU students and a woman journalist during a protest march here.

A large number of JNU students and teachers were on Friday stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathicharge and use of water canons.

“We have ordered a probe and sent a team today to meet the police officials and we will further pursue the matter on Monday,” NCW Acting Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

The protesting students had claimed that the “attack” by the police was “unprovoked”, with a woman journalist alleging that a man in uniform “groped” her and asked her to vacate the place.

The “Padyatra”, which started at the varsity’s campus, was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA).

The associations are demanding academic freedom, and accessible and equitable education.

The teachers’ body had requested other associations to join the protest march.

Their other demands include withdrawal of the executive council decision to constitute a committee to take action against teachers and the immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance.