NDMC plans to clean Lodhi Garden Lake, convert sludge into manure

delhi

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:59 IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has formulated a plan to recycle the water of Lodhi Garden Lake. The announcement was made by chief secretary Vijay Dev, who also holds the additional charge of NDMC chairman, after inspecting the lake on Wednesday.

Lodhi Garden is a British-era public park spread over 90 acres of land boasting rich fauna and flora. The lake is spread over 6,712 square metres in the garden and its depth varies from 1ft to 4ft. It contains about the 50 lakh litres of water.

At present, the lake is filled through an underground borewell and the same water is used for horticultural purpose. According to NDMC officials, the plan envisages treating the lake water and converting the bottom sludge into useful manure.

“The south Delhi chapter of Rotary Club has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NDMC for cleaning the water of the lake. The lake water will be recycled through bio-remediation with the help of natural microbes/enzymes so as to control the foul smell and the growth of harmful algae without affecting the aquatic life,” a senior NDMC official said.

While reviewing the water conservation plan for the lake, Dev asked officials to ensure timely completion of the project. A statement released by the NDMC quoted Dev as saying, “The move is aimed at maintaining the ecological balance and to makeover the New Delhi area; make it more environmentally friendly. The NDMC has formulated a detailed plan to recycle the water of Lodhi Garden Lake under the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.”

The lake also has two fountains. The NDMC is planning to install three more fountains with LED lights.

Talking about developing the duck habitation in the garden, NDMC secretary Rashmi Singh said the council has developed an enclosure for the ducks, wherein a number of spices of ducks have been habituated.

The chief secretary also planted saplings of Rudraksh and Kalpvirksh trees in the garden on Wednesday. He also instructed that a separate enclosure be maintained for stray dogs. Dev also lauded the civic body’s horticulture department for maintaining the garden.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 20:59 IST