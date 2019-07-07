NDMC will harvest rainwater to check falling water table

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will develop rainwater harvesting chambers at nearly 60 locations under its jurisdiction, NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said on Saturday.

“The new rainwater harvesting chambers will be developed at public places such as road sides, markets and other open spaces. The capacity of each rainwater harvesting chamber is 20 cubic meter. It will help in conserving rain water and recharging the depleting ground water level in the region,” Kumar said.

Another senior NDMC official said a list of 60 places where rain water harvesting chambers will be developed has been sent to the Central Ground Water Board for permission.

Meanwhile, planting a sapling of avla tree at Nehru Park, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said Delhi’s green cover should be enhanced to beat malnutrition by planting indigenous trees saplings such as mango, guava, pomegranate, avla, bel-patra, which may serve as preventive health care.

“During the current monsoon season, NDMC had a target for planting 2500 fruit-bearing trees like mango, guava, chiku, bel-patra, orange, jammun and pear in its gardens, along circular roads and residential colonies. Besides, 1,700 trees and 30,000 shrubs will be developed during this monsoon season,” she added.

