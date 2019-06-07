Nihal Vihar: 1 hurt as three open fire

A 30-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after three men riding a bike gave chase and opened fire at his car in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar Wednesday night, police said, adding that the assailants had fired at least six bullets.

The man suffered two bullet injuries – one in his stomach and another on his head. He was admitted to a nearby hospital. His condition is serious, although out of danger, police said.

A case of firing and attempt to murder has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said the preliminary investigation in the case has revealed that the attack on the man, Narendra Sharma, was the fallout of a personal rivalry.

“The attackers have been identified. We have learnt that Sharma had an altercation with the suspects around five months ago over some issue which is being verified. Our teams are conducting raids at different locations to nab the suspects. Their interrogation will help us ascertain the exact reason behind the attack,” Kuruvilla said.

Police said Sharma is a contractor and also deals in real estate. On Wednesday around 10 pm, he was driving his Maruti Swift Dzire car towards his home in Nihal Vihar when the incident took place. Police said he had just reached near a Hanuman temple close to his home when three men on a bike allegedly intercepted his car and opened fire at him.

“Sharma sustained two bullet injuries and became unconscious. Some locals heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene. They saw Sharma bleeding and informed the police control room about the attack,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Police said they rushed Sharma to a nearby private hospital, where he underwent a surgery to extract the bullet from his stomach and head.

“His condition is stable and he will survive. We will record his statement once he is declared fit,” the officer maintained.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 04:29 IST