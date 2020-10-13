e-paper
Home / Delhi News / North corp fined ₹20 lakh for flouting dust-control norms at Bhalswa landfill

North corp fined ₹20 lakh for flouting dust-control norms at Bhalswa landfill

delhi Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 03:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of Bhalswa landfill, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection at the landfill on Tuesday.
A view of Bhalswa landfill, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted an inspection at the landfill on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai Tuesday issued directions to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for imposing a fine of ₹20 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for violating dust control norms at the Bhalswa landfill site.

After a visit to the landfill on Tuesday, Rai said the north corporation was found flouting dust pollution norms at the site.

“I have asked the DPCC to impose a fine of ₹20 lakh on the north corporation. The municipal corporation has been directed to immediately increase the number of tankers used for sprinkling water to prevent dust from flying in the landfill area,” he said.

Rai added, “We have issued guidelines for all government and private agencies to take anti-dust pollution measures. We have directed everyone to follow these directives. Action will be taken against anyone not doing so.”

Rai in a press conference on Tuesday had released five measures that all government and private agencies will need to follow to control dust at construction sites. The steps included installing wind shields and barriers on the periphery of the construction/demolition site, covering debris with tarpaulin, using a green net to prevent dust from flying, regular water sprinkling, and covering of trucks carrying construction material.

The minister also said the government has started “micro monitoring” of all 13 pollution hot spots in the national capital and will soon deploy environment marshals to check for violations.

He said all construction and demolition sites, irrespective of size, will have to compulsorily take the five steps to check pollution.

