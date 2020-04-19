e-paper
North Delhi Municipal Corporation resinates Hindu Rao doctor

delhi Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:58 IST
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday reinstated Dr Piyush Pushkar Singh at Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj. The hospital administration had terminated Singh’s services on Thursday for allegedly “diverting” PPE kits and distributing them among doctors.

Singh, however, had countered the allegations saying that he had procured the kits through an NGO and got them distributed. The DNB (Diplomate of National Board) student had alleged that he was being targeted for “highlighting the wrongdoings” in the system especially those related to the coronavirus pandemic.

North Corporation’s standing committee chairperson Jai Prakash said, “The termination order of the doctor has been revoked. The hospital administration has also issued an order to reinstate the doctor.” He added that amid the coronavirus pandemic the system needs more doctors who fight on the forefront. “We were concerned that the morale of the doctors should not be hit in such times. So we took the decision,” he said.

The issue of Singh’s termination had landed the corporation into a controversy after many in the medical community accused the North MCD of “wrongly targeting the doctor”. The matter had escalated to such a scale that Union health minister Harsh Vardhan intervened and asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner on Twitter to reach out to the doctor and resolve the issue.

The Hindu Rao Hospital is the biggest hospital under the North MCD.

