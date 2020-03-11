North-east Delhi riots: Minorities commission sets up 10-member body for detailed probe

delhi

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:30 IST

A week after coming out with a report that stated that the communal violence in north-east Delhi last month was ‘one-sided, well-planned and maximum damage was inflicted on Muslim houses and shops with local support’, the Delhi Minorities Commission on Wednesday set up a 10-member committee for a more detailed probe.

The committee has been asked to probe the causes of violence, pinpoint people responsible, collate lists of victims and do an assessment of the quantum of damage to properties, the role of police, administration and others, and investigate other related issues, said the Delhi Minorities Commission in a statement on Wednesday.

The minorities commission is a statutory body set up under the Delhi Minorities Commission Act 1999.

The 10-member committee, which comprises mostly lawyers and activists, has been tasked with submitting its report in four weeks. It was made functional on Wednesday.

The violence in north-east Delhi last month claimed at least 53 lives and left more than 400 injured. It also left hundreds of houses, shops and vehicles damaged and torched.

Last week, the commission had set up a two-member fact finding committee for compiling a preliminary probe into the violence in north-east Delhi. In its report, it had said that the violence last month was ‘one-sided, well-planned and maximum damage was inflicted on Muslim houses and shops with local support’. HT had published the findings of the report on March 5.

In its two-page report, released on March 4, the commission had mentioned about how mobs used cooking gas cylinders to heighten the impact of the arson incidents, and looted most homes and shops, which they eventually torched.

It had also appreciated the role of the police in rescue operations during the communal violence and suggested that the Delhi government should increase the compensation to help the victims.

The Delhi government did not comment on the report but they increased the ambit of their compensation scheme the next day.