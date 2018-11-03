Northeast Delhi robbery caught on camera, 2 held

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men who had allegedly robbed a woman when she was walking along a lonely stretch in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur last week.

According to the police, the woman and her son were intercepted by two men on a bike in Dayalpuri around 9.30 pm on October 26.

A video of the robbery, purportedly showing the woman and her minor son being robbed, had gone viral on social media.

The video — footage from a CCTV camera installed nearby — shows the two men approaching the woman on a bike, following which the pillion rider gets off the two-wheeler and points a knife to threaten the woman.

The man then snatches the woman’s chain and takes her other belongings. After that, he gets on the bike and the duo flees from the spot as the woman also walks away, the show.

Joint commissioner of police, (eastern range), Ravindra Yadav, said after receiving a PCR call, a police team had rushed to the spot and collected CCTV footage from the vicinity. Soon after, a search operation for the two suspects was initiated.

“Intense surveillance and questioning of several people led to the identification of the two men – identified as Nadeem alias Nalli (20) and Faizan alias Bala (21) — both of whom are residents of Nehru Vihar in Delhi. In an early morning raid on Thursday, the two men were arrested from their residence and the motorcycle used in the robbery was recovered from their possession,” Yadav said.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:00 IST