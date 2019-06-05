On plea to execute December 16 rapists, court seeks report from jail admin

In a plea seeking execution of the four convicts in the December 2012 gang rape and murder case, a Delhi court on Tuesday issued notice to the Tihar jail superintendents asking them to appear in person with the status report. In the report, the court has sought information on the legal remedies that all four convicts have availed and exhausted and the ones that are pending.

Additional sessions judge Pawan Kumar Jain has also asked the special public prosecutor for state Rajiv Mohan and amicus curiae Vrinda Grover to apprise the court about the procedure provided in Code for Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for ordering execution after the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence.

On December 13, 2018 the mother of the victim had moved a plea through her counsel Jitendra Kumar Jha and Seema Khushwaha requesting a speedy execution of the four convicts — Mukesh Kumar, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh. They were awarded the death sentence in September 2013.

The court was of the view that unless and until all remedies available in law are not exhausted by the convicts, the date for execution of death sentence can’t be fixed.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petitions filed by the convicts, reaffirming the punishment. The victim’s mother also filed a plea before the fast-track court which had originally awarded the sentence. “…the trauma, pain and agony suffered by the applicant is unbearable and the wait for justice is getting

longer and longer,” the plea said.

The 23-year-old victim and her male friend were attacked by the convicts inside a moving bus in south Delhi by five men and a juvenile. She succumbed to injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused, Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar jail while the juvenile convict was released after serving his three-year term at a correctional home. .

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 06:21 IST