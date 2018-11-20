On ‘unintentional’ angle in Kejriwal attack’s police probe, Twitter’s take

The Delhi Police’s remark on chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has triggered a barrage of criticism. Within hours of the incident, a Delhi Police officer said it was investigating if “it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally”.

“Anil Kumar came to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the secretariat to share his grievances. He handed a note to the Chief Minister and touched his feet, and chilli powder fell down from his hand. Probe underway whether it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally,” the Delhi police spokesperson told news agency ANI.

The statement by the Delhi Police seemed to conflict the course of events captured on the CCTV camera in the secretariat hallway.

The CCTV footage shows 40-year-old Anil Kumar Sharma bending down to touch Kejriwal’s feet, getting up and smearing chilli powder on the chief minister’s face.

Arvind Kejriwal escaped without any serious injury to his eyes due to spectacles, police said.

The Delhi Police, however, was roasted on Twitter for their take on the matter by many including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

How does chilli powder that "falls from his hand" defy gravity & fall upwards in to @ArvindKejriwal ji’s eyes? https://t.co/lNFN8tqCWU — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 20, 2018

The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the Delhi Police and alleged that the attack was “politically motivated”.

“The BJP is behind the attack and the accused are being aided by the Modi government,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged.

The attacker is associated with a BJP neta from Narayana. Details coming soon. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 20, 2018

Amazing that @DelhiPolice is investigating whether ‘it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally’ when the CCTV footage clearly shows it was an attack! Who is @DelhiPolice trying to protect? https://t.co/Y6bJdNSE9b — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 20, 2018

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however denied any role in the incident and called for a high-level probe. “Such incidents “cannot be tolerated or justified by anybody and this calls for a high-level probe,” Tiwari said.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 21:33 IST