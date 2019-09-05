One labourer dead, 11 hurt in lift collapse at DDA site, contractor untraceable

delhi

A 35-year-old construction site worker, employed at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) site in outer Delhi’s Narela, died and 11 others were injured when a hydraulic lift collapsed Thursday. Police said they have registered a case to probe the negligence.

Police said they received a call reporting the mishap around 9am. A police team was rushed to the spot at Mata Mansa Devi Road, where construction of DDA’s EWS Category-2 houses is underway. It was found that a wire of the lift, meant to carry workers and construction material to the upper floors, had broken.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said 12 persons were injured and immediately taken to a hospital. “One of them, identified as 35-year-old Sandesh, who had sustained critical head injuries was shifted to the Lok Nayak hospital where he succumbed. Others were admitted to the SRHC Hospital and are out of danger,” Sharma said.

According to the preliminary probe, the construction work was being done by Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. “The contractor is untraceable. We have registered a case of causing death due to negligence. The matter is being probed,” the DCP said.

In a statement, the DDA reacted to the incident saying that a trolley meant for carrying labourers for painting the exterior of dwelling units fell due to some mechanical failure. “Seven labourers were injured and were immediately taken to hospital. Three of the labourers who got minor injuries were relieved after giving first aid. One of the labourers, under treatment at LNJP Hospital later succumbed to injuries. Three labourers are under treatment at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Proper care is being taken by the contractor,” the DDA said.

The statement further said that the DDA has directed the contractor to pay suitable compensation under relevant labour laws to the family of the deceased and the injured.

The superintending engineer of the DDA has been entrusted with an enquiry to enquire into the safety lapses at site, the DDA statement read.

