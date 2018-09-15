Only 404 of 2,333 complaints on Delhi Development Authority’s app resolved

Government agencies in Delhi are unable to expedite the process for addressing complaints on unauthorised construction and encroachments.

According to data released by the Special Task Force on Friday, the Delhi Development Authority received 2,333 complaints on its mobile application — DDA 311— of which just 404 had been resolved or closed till Thursday.

The report says a total of 1,377 complaints were received by various agencies through mail and post regarding unauthorised constructions and encroachments. Of these, action had been taken in 599 cases; 158 show cause notices had been issued; and 159 properties had been demolished and 59 sealed.

“There were 112 cases where no action was required,” said a DDA official.

The DDA, the nodal agency for monitoring action against unauthorised construction, has been forwarding complaints it receives on its mobile application to various government agencies. The official said there are some technical problems related to filing action-taken reports. The land-owning agency is working on resolving the issues.

“A lot of officials said there were problems in uploading the action-taken report online. The files were heavy and couldn’t be uploaded. We are modifying the application so that PDFs could be uploaded. All agencies are trying hard to address the complaints,” said the official.

The STF, headed by DDA vice-chairman Udai Pratap Singh, has been routinely monitoring the work done by various government agencies in checking unauthorised encroachments. A senior DDA official said various government agencies had removed encroachments from 8.10 lakh sqm of area in various parts of the city.

A total of 2,279 kms of road length/pavements had been cleared of encroachment. In the last few months, 19,749 challans had been issued of which 16,992 were issued by the traffic police.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 04:04 IST