‘Partial’ Centre acting as ‘mouthpiece’ for polluting states, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

delhi

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:06 IST

Delhi’s environment minister, Gopal Rai, on Thursday hit out at the central government saying that while Delhi has been undertaking strict measures to control pollution levels in the city, the Centre was going easy on neighbouring states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by overlooking polluting activities there. He said that the Centre was acting as a “mouthpiece” for other states, which had done little to control pollution because of which Delhi was suffering.

Responding to a statement by Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar early Thursday, Rai said that a fortnight ago Delhi had the same local sources of pollution, but the levels spiked only after stubble burning activities started in Punjab and Haryana.

Javadekar said that only 4% of pollution in Delhi is due to stubble burning, while 96% of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, and construction and demolition activities.

“The Delhi government is doing everything in our power to control pollution levels in the city, but instead of encouraging our efforts, the Centre is pulling us down and rewarding those states where their governments are in power,” he said.

Calling the Centre’s attitude towards Delhi “partial”, Rai said that while Delhi was prompt in abiding by the winter segment of the Supreme Court approved Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) by implementing a complete ban on diesel generator sets, Haryana was asking for exemptions from the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

“The Centre is also considering an extension of deadlines for thermal power plants to install air pollution control equipment. Why should they be given any extensions?” Rai asked.

“The fire map of Nasa [National Aeronautics and Space Administration] shows the intensity of fires in the states of Punjab and Haryana. Fortunately, or unfortunately, air cannot be divided into states, and Delhi is affected by any polluting activity within a radius of 300kms.”

Rai also announced a campaign ‘red light on, gadi off [as red lights turn on, turn off the ignition]’ on Thursday to control the contribution of vehicular pollution in the city.

He said that while the government was working towards keeping a check on other sources such as construction sites and waste burning, vehicular pollution can be controlled by a mass movement, where every citizen of Delhi can contribute.