Photos capture moments before ‘accidental’ firing that killed Delhi man

Police on Friday suggested that the man shot dead in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar might have been killed ‘accidentally’ even as the family suggested foul play.

Police, however, clarified that they were investigating the case and have not yet ruled out the foul play angle.

Vijay Singh, a 23-year-old resident of Vijay Vihar, was found dead inside his residence with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck on Thursday night. Vijay’s mobile phone later showed photos of him and his friend, Monu, posing with a gun before the fatal shot was fired, said Rajneesh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“The pistol was found lying next to Vijay’s body. A magazine was found elsewhere in the room. So, it is possible that a bullet was in the chamber of the weapon, even though the men thought it was unloaded. But, we haven’t ruled out the possibility of the magazine being removed after the firing,” said the DCP.

A native of Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Vijay is among five siblings and lived with his uncle’s family in Vijay Vihar. “He was unemployed and was was trying to get a salaried job for sometime,” said Vijay’s aunt, Nirmala.

Monu, Vijay’s friend from the same neighbourhood, was a regular visitor to their home. “On Thursday night, Monu whipped out a pistol that he had hidden and got in his pants. He flashed it before me and walked straight into Vijay’s room,” said Vijay’s 12-year-old cousin.

Vijay’s cousina nd her 10-year-old brother were in the living room when the firing happened. “My brother and I were playing games on mobile phones. In the other room, Vijay and Monu were playing with the gun. From their conversations, I could make out that they were also taking photos with the gun,” said the girl.

Minutes later, the girl heard a loud bang and rushed into the room to find Vijay slumped on the floor next to a bed. “He had been shot in the lower back of his head. Monu then pushed me and ran away,” said the girl. The girl then alerted her parents who rushed to the room, loaded a motionless Vijay on a scooter and rushed him to Dr BSR Ambedkar Hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

When police arrived at the spot and checked Vijay’s mobile phone, they found over half-a-dozen photos he and Monu had taken with the gun, allegedly in the few minutes preceding the death.

A case in this connection has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station and a search initiated for Monu, said the DCP. “There will be more clarity on the sequence of events once we nab Monu and obtain forensic reports,” said the DCP.