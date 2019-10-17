Play school guard held for sexually harassing 2-yr-old in Delhi’s Pitampura

delhi

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by the guard of her play school in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura earlier this month. Police said they have arrested the guard and he has been sent to jail.

According to police, the child’s mother said that her daughter told her that she was suffering from pain in her private parts. At first they did not take it seriously as she did not find any injury.

“One day, when the mother was getting her daughter ready for school, she refused to go to school and started crying. The child then told her that the guard had undressed her. On this, the girl’s parents approached the school authorities and the matter was reported to the police,” said a senior police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said an FIR was registered based on the child’s disclosure and the security guard was booked under POCSO Act. He was arrested, the police officer said.

The child’s parents told police that she had joined the play school just two months back.

In another incident, a doctor with Safdarjung Hospital was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 27-year-old woman, then working with a pharmaceutical company, since May this year. The woman told police that she came in contact with the doctor following official meetings after which they met a few times outside office.

“She said she even introduced her husband to the doctor and to his family members. She said, after a few meetings the doctor advised her to appear for a government examination and offered to teach her along with a few other students. He then asked her to come to his rented house in Gautam Nagar where on May 10,” a police officer said.

There, the doctor allegedly laced her drink and clicked obscene pictures of hers at the time and later used them to threaten and blackmail her into doing his bidding.

Police said, on Saturday the woman approached the police with help of her family members and registered a case against him.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Dvender Arya said the man was arrested following the woman’s statement. “We are looking into the allegation,” he said.

