e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Plea in Delhi High Court seeks compounding of traffic fines

Plea in Delhi High Court seeks compounding of traffic fines

delhi Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking direction to issue a notification empowering officers to compound traffic violations offences on the spot.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, the police commissioner and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the petition by social activist and lawyer Amit Sahni, who had alleged that public was facing difficulty in compounding the challans issued to them for traffic violations as penalties cannot pay be paid on the spot and they have to approach the court or pay online through the virtual court (traffic) website.

In his plea, Sahni has said that the courts have been over-burdened and even the public at large was suffering as they are unable to compound petty violations on the spot and have to revisit the circles offices to collect impounded documents even after disposal of challans in the virtual court (traffic).

During the hearing, the bench asked the Delhi government to notify the officers for compounding traffic violation offences on the spot. To this, Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh said the government was planning to issue a notification soon.

The plea said with the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, the penalties for traffic violations have been raised multifold and the Delhi government’s Transport Department has not yet notified the authorised officers and the compounding fee.

It also raised the issue that the virtual court (Traffic) portal www.vcourts.gov.in is not accepting payment of traffic challans above Rs 2,000 through debit cards and it has to be done through credit cards or online banking.

The matter will now be heard on April 17.

top news
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News