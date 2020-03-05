Plea in Delhi High Court seeks compounding of traffic fines

delhi

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:02 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking direction to issue a notification empowering officers to compound traffic violations offences on the spot.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, the police commissioner and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the petition by social activist and lawyer Amit Sahni, who had alleged that public was facing difficulty in compounding the challans issued to them for traffic violations as penalties cannot pay be paid on the spot and they have to approach the court or pay online through the virtual court (traffic) website.

In his plea, Sahni has said that the courts have been over-burdened and even the public at large was suffering as they are unable to compound petty violations on the spot and have to revisit the circles offices to collect impounded documents even after disposal of challans in the virtual court (traffic).

During the hearing, the bench asked the Delhi government to notify the officers for compounding traffic violation offences on the spot. To this, Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh said the government was planning to issue a notification soon.

The plea said with the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, the penalties for traffic violations have been raised multifold and the Delhi government’s Transport Department has not yet notified the authorised officers and the compounding fee.

It also raised the issue that the virtual court (Traffic) portal www.vcourts.gov.in is not accepting payment of traffic challans above Rs 2,000 through debit cards and it has to be done through credit cards or online banking.

The matter will now be heard on April 17.