Policeman found hanging at home, second such incident within 12 hours

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:45 IST

A 40-year-old Delhi Police head constable allegedly hanged himself in his flat in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Friday evening.

This is the second case of a Delhi policeman allegedly killing himself within 12 hours. Earlier in the day, around 8 am, another head constable had allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in a police booth near a gate of Anand Vihar railway station. A preliminary enquiry into that death revealed he was suffering from depression.

The second incident was reported to the police at around 6.30 pm. Police said that the wife of the 40-year-old head constable called the police control room and informed that her husband had locked himself in the room and that he was not responding despite her repeated knocks. She also told the police that her husband drank something before locking himself in the room.

“A police team reached there and broke open the door. The head constable was hanging from the ceiling fan. He had used his wife’s dupatta to hang himself. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

Police said the head constable was upset because of family problems. No suicide note was found from his possession or the room, they said.

