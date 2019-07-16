Pollution control: Radio system for toll at 13 Delhi entry points

Toll booths at Delhi’s 13 main entry points are now equipped with radio frequency identification (RFID) systems that will electronically deduct municipal toll tax and the environment compensation charge (ECC) from e-wallets of commercial vehicles.

The toll points include Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, Shahdara (main), Shahdara (flyover), Ghazipur (main), Ghazipur (old), DND flyway, Badarpur-Faridabad (main) and Badarpur-Faridabad (flyover).

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the project on Monday. Bhure Lal, chairman of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), and its member, Sunita Narain, were also present.

The project was executed under the supervision of EPCA on the orders of the Supreme Court on October 9, 2015, to impose ECC on commercial vehicles entering the city.

Lal said so far only 40,000 vehicles have been equipped with RFID tags, but more are being enrolled. “We are meeting transporters, truck unions and app-based aggregators for RFID tags on vehicles. We are holding camps and deploying trained manpower at booths. Our target is to equip 10 lakh vehicles with tags by August 15 after which no vehicles without them will be allowed to enter Delhi,” he said.

There are about 112 other smaller entry points through villages where the RFID system may be installed in years to come. “The RFID system is very expensive and to extend it to all 112 points will be tough. In the meantime, we will raise surveillance at the other points and roads,” a senior official of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said.

SDMC and the north corporation commissioner Varsha Joshi, said, “The entire cost of this project, about ?80.95 crore, has come from the ECC.

Baijal said Delhi’s population of vehicles and need for roads have increased phenomenally over the years, “We need better road and vehicle management systems in the future, in which the RFID system will play an important role.”

