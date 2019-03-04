Power substation inaugurated in Tughlakabad

The Delhi government Monday formally inaugurated a 220-kilovolt (kV) power substation in Tughlakabad – the operationality of which was crucial in shutting the polluting Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS) permanently.

The substation and its associated transmission network were established with an investment of Rs 145 crore, officials of the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) said, adding that the sub-station was made operational last October, and on Monday, it was only formally launched.

The places that will benefit the most from this substation are Tughlakabad, Malviya Nagar, Okhla, Saket, Sangam Vihar, Vayusenabad, Batra Hospital and adjoining areas.

“The transmission capacity of the substation is 320mega volt amp. In Delhi, there is scarcity of land, so modern technology such as gas insulated switchgear has been used,” said Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain.

