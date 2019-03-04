Radar-based cameras soon for monitoring Noida traffic

The Noida traffic police will soon install radar-based cameras at some intersections to improve monitoring of traffic and generating penalties through e-challans. These cameras would cover areas in a 180-degree range.

An entire intersection would be monitored with two cameras in place of the minimum eight cameras currently put to use at a single intersection.

“The cameras that we use now can monitor two lanes at a time, which is why we need at least eight cameras for completely monitoring an intersection of two-lane roads and more cameras required if there are more lanes. These radar-based cameras have a range of 180 degrees and 200 metre,” said Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic).

These cameras only require a pillar to be mounted on and will be able to monitor 360 degrees across an intersection, he added. Each camera weighs over 100kg and costs about Rs 8 lakh.

The radar-based cameras can detect vehicles with their number plate as well as the make of the vehicle. The cameras will also have a flash to capture registration plate numbers at night.

According to the officials, these cameras can help penalize violators against over speeding, red light violation, not wearing helmet or seat-belt, triple riding, crossing the stop line and driving on the wrong side.

The e-challan data will be stored on cloud-based servers and will be shared with the traffic police online

Officials said that the first set of cameras covering one intersection would be installed on a pilot basis by the private company manufacturing it and would be cost-free.

The traffic police had proposed Spice Mall intersection for a pilot but the location is yet to be finalized with other intersections still being looked into.

“The Spice Mall intersection does not seem very suitable as there are obstructions in the view and the space at the median is not adequate for the pillar. We are looking at other intersections too now for installing the first two cameras,” Jha said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 02:21 IST