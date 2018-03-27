Railway official suspended after train bound for New Delhi station sent to Old Delhi

The railways on Tuesday suspended a log operator after a New Delhi bound passenger train was sent to Old Delhi Railway Station “mistakenly”, an official said.

According to Northern Railway officials, the Panipat-New Delhi and Sonepat-Old Delhi passenger trains arrived at Sadar Bazar railway station at 7.38 a.m.

“While both arrived there at the same time, and due to similarities between actual arrival time, the log operator mistakenly sent the Panipat-New Delhi passenger train to Old Delhi railway station,” NR spokesperson Nitin Chowdhary said.

“The log operator Aslam has been suspended,” he said, adding that the train was immediately sent to New Delhi station after realizing the mistake.