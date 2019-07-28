Rain over 10 days brings city’s deficit down to 30%

With rain hitting the national capital intermittently over the past few days, Delhi’s rain deficiency has dropped by at least 55 percentage points.

While Delhi was reeling under 85% rain deficiency till July 17, the deficiency has come down to around 30% on July 27. Since June 1, Delhi has received 163mm rain. Between June 1 and July 27, Delhi usually receives around 232 mm rain.

On Saturday, light rain hit Delhi. The India Meteorological Department’s Safdarjung observatory received around 14.4 mm rain between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon (till 5:30 pm). Palam received around 16.5mm rain during the same period.

Ayanagar in southwest Delhi received around 40mm rain – the heaviest spell since Friday morning.

Water logging was reported from some parts of the city, according to the civic bodies and the Delhi traffic police. The traffic police received at least five calls which reported about trees being uprooted due to rains.

“We received calls from near India Gate, Mehrauli and Munirka among others on tree being uprooted and blocking roads. Calls related to water logging and traffic slowing down came in from Pitampura and Maharani Bagh among others,” said a traffic police official.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) reported water logging in few locations in its three zones. In Civil Lines, it was reported in Mukherjee Nagar and Jahangirpuri near Uttar Cinema. In Karol Bagh Zone, it was reported in West Patel Nagar near a municipal school and Raigar Pura, Karol Bagh. In the Keshavpuram zone, it was reported in Pitampura.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) reported waterlogging at a residential block compound in Dilshad Garden only. There was no water logging reported in south Delhi, said SDMC officials.

