e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Rain, thunder likely to hit parts of Delhi

Rain, thunder likely to hit parts of Delhi

Under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough (low pressure area) in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall at several places will continue over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains during next 3 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

delhi Updated: May 30, 2020 08:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“We can expect dust storm or thunderstorm in Delhi NCR under the influence of easterly winds in the lower levels and a WD affecting NW India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.
“We can expect dust storm or thunderstorm in Delhi NCR under the influence of easterly winds in the lower levels and a WD affecting NW India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Light rain and thundershowers several parts of Delhi and northwest India on Friday evening brought respite from the heatwave, with the maximum temperature in the Capital dropping to 37 degree C, 3 degrees below normal. “We can expect dust storm or thunderstorm in Delhi NCR under the influence of easterly winds in the lower levels and a WD affecting NW India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

Under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough (low pressure area) in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall at several places will continue over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains during next 3 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The depression is likely to bring widespread and heavy rainfall to western states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. It may intensify into a cyclone but climate models are not giving conclusive forecasts yet, IMD scientists said. “It will definitely bring widespread rains which is why monsoon onset is likely to take place. But the system is still being monitored closely,” said Sunita Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD.

tags
top news
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
He could be answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In