‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign in Delhi extended till Nov 30

Delhi government on Wednesday extended the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign till November 30 as the city struggles to breathe due to rising air pollution.

delhi Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Civil Defence volunteer holds a placard during 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign
A Civil Defence volunteer holds a placard during 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign(PTI photo)
         

Delhi government on Wednesday extended the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign till November 30 as the city struggles to breathe due to rising air pollution.

Announcing the extension of the campaign, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to continue ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign to control vehicular pollution.

“The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, the Delhi government has decided to extend it till November 30 considering the pollution situation. It will be called ‘Phase 2’ of the campaign,” Rai said.

Delhi has been witnessing a spell of severe air as it reels under stubble burning being reported from its neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana and a few parts of Uttar Pradesh. With Diwali festival just around the corner, Delhi government on November 5 had banned the sale and use of firecrackers in the city till November 30 as a measure to combat air pollution.

Appealing to the opposition party members against making provocative statements on firecracker ban, Rai said, “We need everyone’s support in implementing the ban. If you cannot support the cause, please don’t make any provocative statements. Pollution doesn’t differentiate between people. The situation is critical due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

