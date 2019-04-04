Resumed supply of sanitary pads in 603 schools, Delhi government tells HC

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi high court that it had resumed the supply of sanitary napkins in 603 government schools from December 2017 and around 7.11 lakh girls were benefiting from the scheme.

In an affidavit filed in the high court, the Directorate of Education said the supply of napkins in schools was stopped after November 2016 when the supplier refused to extend the contract.

“The contract was accomplished on November 30, 2016, and as the supplier did not agree to extend the contract, the supply of sanitary napkin was interrupted,” the affidavit read.

The affidavit comes in a plea filed by advocate Setu Niket who had contended that there had been a steep rise in the number of dropout rates of girl children aged 10 from schools due to lack of education on menstruation.

It said the girls drop out because of the hurdles they face during this stage.

He had sought the formulation of a National Level Policy to establish a mechanism to provide education, sensitisation and ensure the availability of menstrual hygiene products to adolescent girls in schools.

In the reply, the Delhi government told the court that an e-tender was floated after November 2016. However, none of the bidders were found to be technically qualified.

“Another e-tender could not be floated forthwith due to model code of conduct for the then Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections,” it said.

The government told the court that another e-tender was floated on August 3, 2017 and work was issued to a company. In the interim, supply of sanitary napkins was arranged from another company from December 2017 to February 2018 for which a payment of R 192.2 lakh was made.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 05:53 IST