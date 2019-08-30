Safdarjung doctors on strike after attack, services hit

delhi

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 03:48 IST

Around 1,600 resident doctors from Safdarjung hospital went on a flash strike Thursday evening after two doctors on duty were attacked by relatives of a dead patient. Services, including the emergency services, were affected, according to the resident doctors’ association of the hospital.

If the strike continues, the out-patient clinics will not be able to run at full capacity.

“Two people brutally attacked the two residents on duty. RDA calls for an indefinite strike, including the emergency services, with effect from August 29,” a letter by the doctors to the hospital administration said.

“A case of assault has been registered. We have detained two men against whom we have received allegations,” said DCP Devender Arya.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 03:48 IST