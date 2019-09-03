SC panel to study if RFID project can be used in parking lots

delhi

After mandating radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for commercial vehicles entering and exiting Delhi, a Supreme Court-appointed body will now study whether the system can be used to streamline the city’s parking system.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority [EPCA], which is tasked with the pilot project, said it will study the proposal in three sites — Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Krishna Nagar.

While the RFID system was brought in for commercial vehicles to control pollution and traffic at 13 entry/exit points; the parking proposal will look to manage the city’s haphazard vehicle parking issue. The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday had directed notification of Delhi Government’s draft rules under Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019 by September 30, 2019.

If successful, the system could be rolled out in all parking lots across Delhi. There are several teething issues that the system will have to contend with, including privacy and getting every vehicle tagged.

“The Supreme Court has directed EPCA, the civic bodies and the Delhi government to explore the viability and effectiveness of introducing RFID tags, parking guidance and information systems and last mile connectivity from parking spaces to commercial areas and institutions. A report would have to be submitted in this regard by September 30,” said Bhure Lal, chairman of EPCA.

“Data stored by the RFID could be of immense help not only on management of traffic and parking places but could also help in security as a vehicle can be tracked. It would also help to generate revenue as illegal parking would come down,” said Subhash Chand, head of traffic engineering and safety division at the Central Road Research Institute.

The SC has already directed EPCA to come up with pilot projects on parking management at Kamla Nagar and Krishna Nagar on the lines of the parking management plan of Lajpat Nagar. The pilot project on parking management at Lajpat Nagar is being carried out since April 2018.

The final call would be taken by the Supreme Court after EPCA submits its report.

“The pilot projects will be started immediately. A detailed report on how the parking management plans are working in the three areas would have to be submitted to the SC by December 30,” said Narain.

EPCA representatives would hold meetings with civic authorities and government officials to explore whether RFID could be at all launched in parking spaces and how it could help in managing parking and bring down illegal parking on footpaths.

“RFID tag is just a digital device to store information. Even though all new cars have inbuilt RFID tags they are not programmed or have a reader. Hence they are ineffective. We would have to find out if these RFID tags could be used to implement the project in parking lots,” said Narain.

