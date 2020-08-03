e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / SC to hear Franco Mulakkal’s plea seeking discharge on Aug 5

SC to hear Franco Mulakkal’s plea seeking discharge on Aug 5

Mulakkal had filed the plea in the top court where he claimed to be innocent and said he was implicated after he questioned the financial dealings of the victim nun. He approached the top court after the Kerala high court rejected his plea for discharge from the case.

delhi Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bishop Franco Mulakka
Bishop Franco Mulakka(REUTERS)
         

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of former Bishop Franco Mulakkal, seeking direction to discharge him from the nun rape case, on August 5.

A bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna will hear Mulakkal’s plea for dropping of rape charges against him.

Mulakkal had filed the plea in the top court where he claimed to be innocent and said he was implicated after he questioned the financial dealings of the victim nun. He approached the top court after the Kerala high court rejected his plea for discharge from the case.

The prosecution in the high court had contended that there was strong evidence against him and he was moving pleas frequently to delay the trial.

He had approached the Kerala High Court after a trial court in Kottayam had dismissed the plea to discharge him from the case in March.

In June 2018, the nun, who is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab, had complained to the police in Kottayam that Jalandhar Bishop had raped her several times between 2014 and 2016.

After several rounds of questioning, the special investigation team (SIT) of Kerala Police arrested him in September 2018. The SIT had filed the chargesheet against him last year.

top news
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Phase-1 of Ayodhya station modelled on Ram Mandir to be completed by June 2021
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Congress warns leaders over Twitter war amid Rajasthan crisis
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
Sushant’s death embroiled in a web of theories
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In