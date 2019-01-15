 Service disrupted on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line after man jumps on track
Service disrupted on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line after man jumps on track

According to ANI, the service was running normally from Rajiv Chowk towards Samaypur Badli.

delhi Updated: Jan 15, 2019 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The service on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line from Rajiv Chowk towards HUDA City Centre was disrupted on Tuesday after a person was found on the track, news agency ANI reported(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

The service on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line from Rajiv Chowk towards HUDA City Centre was disrupted on Tuesday after a person was found on the track, news agency ANI reported.

According to ANI, the service was running normally from Rajiv Chowk towards Samaypur Badli.

Yellow Line is one of the busiest sections of the Delhi Metro network.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 10:11 IST

