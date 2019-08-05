Services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow, Red Lines hit during Monday office hour

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:52 IST

Services on Delhi Metro’s Yellow and Red Lines were delayed during rush hours on Monday, commuters and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

DMRC posted about the delays on Twitter as several passengers asked the corporation about the status. Service on both the lines resumed later.

“Delay in service from Shastri Park towards Dilshad Garden due to a passenger on track at Welcome. Normal service on all other lines,” DMRC posted on Twitter about the Red Line.

“Yellow Line Update. Slow movement of trains between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines,” the corporation tweeted a little later.

Senior officials said the delays on the Yellow Line were caused by some “technical difficulties”, though no clarity was given.

Several commuters complained of the trains halting at each station for several minutes, causing delays during office hours.

“It has been a halt of more than 15 minutes ...kindly update when will services be resumed (sic),” Teena Jain Kaushal tweeted.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 10:52 IST