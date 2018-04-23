 Seven-month-old foetus found near dustbin in Mehrauli | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Seven-month-old foetus found near dustbin in Mehrauli

Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify who threw the foetus there.

delhi Updated: Apr 23, 2018 08:50 IST
The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.
The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.(Shutterstock photo)

A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.

The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify who threw the foetus there.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

