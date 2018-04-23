Seven-month-old foetus found near dustbin in Mehrauli
Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify who threw the foetus there. Updated: Apr 23, 2018 08:50 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.
The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Sunday.
The police have registered a case in the matter.
They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify who threw the foetus there.
