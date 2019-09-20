Shastri Park govt school issued show-cause notice for teacher absenteeism

delhi

The Directorate of Education (DoE), on Thursday, issued a notice to a government school in Shastri Park after an inspection revealed that there was rampant absenteeism among teachers and the toilets and classrooms here were dirty.

The education department, on Wednesday, inspected the SKV-Shastri Park and found that only 78% of the regular teachers and 79% guest teachers were present. Officials also said that while one guest teacher was absent throughout September, two other guest teachers were absent for at least four days.

“Such a casual approach is bound to affect the academic rigour adversely,” officials said they have asked the head of school (HOS) “to issue within three days show-cause notices to these guest teachers to explain why their services should not be terminated for neglecting their duty so frequently.”

HOS Geeta Rani said they have issued notices to teachers and are waiting response.

Due to on-going renovation work in the premises, waste building material like bricks, broken iron gates, grills, tin sheets and broken water tanks were found scattered in the campus. Officials said the school premises had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The Land and Estate Department has been asked to take up the issue and clear the material so students don’t fall prey to dengue or malaria or any other disease(s).

Classrooms and toilets in the school were also found to be dirty. “There is some problem with the sewer connection and we are trying to fix it as soon as possible. Due to the ongoing renovation, students are often moved from one class to another and that sometimes leads to untidy classrooms as well,” Rani added. The walls of the new building had been defaced by students and the HOS has been asked to ensure the walls were cleaned up.

