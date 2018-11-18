SI, head constable posed as childless couple in Delhi, nabbed 10 for running baby-selling racket

Ten people were arrested for allegedly running a baby-selling racket here and five babies were rescued, police said on Sunday.

A 24-page charge-sheet was filed in a city court against the 10 people on November 14, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, two police personnel met one of the accused posing as a childless couple on August 14.

“A woman sub-inspector Preeti and head constable Rajesh posed as husband and wife and met one of the accused Mohammad Jahangir,” the charge-sheet said.

The couple chose a baby and Jahangir demanded Rs 4.30 lakh but after some negotiations, the final amount was decided at Rs 3.30 lakh.

“He asked the couple to get the money in an hour and told the two that his accomplices Jyoti and Rahul will bring the child near a bank in Naraina Vihar,” the charge-sheet said.

Jahangir was arrested after he handed over a newborn baby to the police personnel, it said.

The baby was admitted to a hospital, where he died on August 26.

Jyoti and Rahul were arrested and during interrogation, they told police that the baby was bought from Mithila, a resident of New Friends Colony.

Subsequently, Mithila was arrested and police later learned about one Jitendar Kumar, who was also involved in the racket.

Kumar told police about one Kavita who had bought a five to seven days’ old infant from a woman agent named Parveen for Rs 4 lakh and later sold the child to a chemist named Balbir Singh for Rs 5 lakh, the charge-sheet said.

More arrests were made but Kavita continued to remain elusive. A non-bailable warrant was issued against her by a city court on September 10.

Later, a lookout circular was also issued against her and she surrendered on September 20.

The charge-sheet was filed under various sections of the IPC pertaining to kidnapping, trafficking, forgery of record of court or of public register and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

