‘Singing in Delhi’: Carnatic singer TM Krishna to hold concert on Nov 17

Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, whose performance was postponed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) after it was trolled on social media, is set to perform at a concert in Delhi’s Garden of Five Senses on Saturday evening.

The show, hosted by Delhi government, has been scheduled for the same day on which Krishna’s performance by AAI was earlier deferred after it was trolled for planning to host an “anti-national” and “urban naxal”.

“I am singing in Delhi tomorrow, the Delhi government is hosting the concert which is going to be held in Garden of Five Senses near Saket at 6:30 PM. I invite everyone,” said Krishna.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer had accepted the invitation after the office of Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s’ minister for arts, culture and languages, contacted him over phone with the offer to host him on November 17. Krishna after AAI’s announcement had offered to perform at any stage anywhere in Delhi.

“The show will now be held at 6:30 PM on Saturday at Garden of Five Senses near Saket,” said an official from arts, culture and languages department said.

Krishna also tweeted about the event.

The concert will be organised as part of the department’s “Awam Ki Awaz” (Voice of the People), a series of monthly musical concerts providing a platform for artists to express dissent through songs and poetry that began November last year at Central Park in Connaught place. The last event in the series was a performance by Bengaluru-based folk rock band Swarathma — known for performing songs on politics, religion and environment—on September 28 this year.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 15:47 IST